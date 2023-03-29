HW Media
RMD Podcast

The RMD Podcast #42: loanDepot’s Lisa Moriello on her career path and growing reverse mortgages in a tough market

In this episode of The RMD Podcast, Editor Chris Clow welcomes loanDepot‘s National Retail Reverse Sales Manager Lisa Moriello to discuss how she found and learned to love the reverse mortgage industry, what originators should most keep in mind about growing the business during a tough time and perspectives she has on growth that aren’t always embraced by her industry colleagues!

The RMD Podcast speaks with reverse mortgage business leaders, professionals, government officials, and thought leaders to provide listeners with the pulse of the reverse mortgage industry, and all of the business and regulatory realities which affect it. Hosted by Chris Clow and produced by Elissa Branch.

