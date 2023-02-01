The RMD Podcast #40: Industry trainer Craig Barnes on selling reverse mortgages in a challenged market

In this episode of The RMD Podcast, Editor Chris Clow is joined by reverse mortgage industry educator and trainer Craig Barnes to talk about the realities of selling reverse mortgages in 2023. An industry veteran formerly from RMF, Barnes discusses how the reverse mortgage product can be positioned for senior clients, as well as an assessment of how well the industry has been doing in connecting with senior borrowers.

The RMD Podcast speaks with reverse mortgage business leaders, professionals, government officials, and thought leaders to provide listeners with the pulse of the reverse mortgage industry, and all of the business and regulatory realities which affect it. Hosted by Chris Clow and produced by Elissa Branch.