The RMD Podcast #39:  Industry educator Dan Hultquist on new edition of ‘Understanding Reverse,’ looking back at 2022

In this episode of The RMD Podcast, Editor Chris Clow welcomes industry educator Dan Hultquist to discuss the latest edition of his reverse mortgage informational guide Understanding Reverse, as well as the rollercoaster of a year that the industry has been through in 2022. We also discuss how consolidation and a new HECM limit could impact the business in 2023, and how professionals should be preparing for the year ahead.

The RMD Podcast speaks with reverse mortgage business leaders, professionals, government officials, and thought leaders to provide listeners with the pulse of the reverse mortgage industry, and all of the business and regulatory realities which affect it. Hosted by Chris Clow and produced by Elissa Branch.

