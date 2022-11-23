HW Media
RMD Podcast

The RMD Podcast #38: Celink’s Gail Balettie on the importance of reverse mortgage servicing

In this episode of The RMD Podcast, Editor Chris Clow welcomes Celink’s SVP of Client Satisfaction Gail Balettie to talk about the importance of reverse mortgage servicing, what loan originators and other industry stakeholders need to know about it, and how she found herself in a reverse mortgage career.

The RMD Podcast speaks with reverse mortgage business leaders, professionals, government officials, and thought leaders to provide listeners with the pulse of the reverse mortgage industry, and all of the business and regulatory realities which affect it. Hosted by Chris Clow and produced by Elissa Branch.

