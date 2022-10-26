The RMD Podcast #37: Longbridge’s Melissa Macerato on Reverse Mortgage Business, 2023 Prospects

In this episode of The RMD Podcast, Editor Chris Clow welcomes Longbridge Financial’s Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer Melissa Macerato to discuss her journey into the reverse mortgage business, the current business challenges and realities impacting the mortgage industry at-large, and what it takes to succeed on the reverse mortgage landscape for the long-term.

This episode is sponsored by the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association (NRMLA), which is holding its Annual Meeting and Expo in Atlanta, Ga. on November 1-3. Find more details at the event’s website.

The RMD Podcast speaks with reverse mortgage business leaders, professionals, government officials, and thought leaders to provide listeners with the pulse of the reverse mortgage industry, and all of the business and regulatory realities which affect it. Hosted by Chris Clow and produced by Elissa Branch.