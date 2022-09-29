The RMD Podcast #36: Industry Veteran John Luddy on 2022’s Business Challenges and Opportunities

In this episode of The RMD Podcast, Editor Chris Clow welcomes back Norcom Mortgage’s SVP of Reverse Lending John Luddy. In this discussion, Luddy describes how the current climate of reverse mortgage industry challenges — with the inflation challenges of today arriving on the heels of the challenges wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic — have helped to exemplify why the reverse mortgage product and industry exists in the first place, he says.

The conversation also details the role of referral partnerships in the current climate, and perspective on why private label reverse mortgage products appear to be picking up steam across the business.

The RMD Podcast speaks with reverse mortgage business leaders, professionals, government officials, and thought leaders to provide listeners with the pulse of the reverse mortgage industry, and all of the business and regulatory realities which affect it. Hosted by Chris Clow and produced by Elissa Branch.