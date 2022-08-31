The RMD Podcast #35: Marketing Reverse Mortgages Through TV and Books with Jarred Talmadge of Simple Reverse Lending

In this episode of The RMD Podcast, Editor Chris Clow sits down with Simple Reverse Lending’s Western Sales Manager Jarred Talmadge. Jarred discusses some of the marketing angles he has explored as a reverse mortgage professional, with his time as an originator helping to inform his approaches to promotion through local media appearances, and how the COVID-19 pandemic turned him into a now two-time reverse mortgage author.

The RMD Podcast speaks with reverse mortgage business leaders, professionals, government officials, and thought leaders to provide listeners with the pulse of the reverse mortgage industry, and all of the business and regulatory realities which affect it. Hosted by Chris Clow and produced by Elissa Branch.