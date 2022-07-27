The RMD Podcast #34: Angel Booth of Premier Reverse Closings

In this episode of The RMD Podcast, Editor Chris Clow sits down with Premier Reverse Closings (PRC) Senior Sales Executive Angel Booth. Angel talks about her atypical path into the reverse mortgage industry, what helps to keep her and other professionals engaged in this line of work for the long haul, and what the closing side is seeing in terms of opportunities and challenges in today’s reverse mortgage marketplace.

The RMD Podcast speaks with reverse mortgage business leaders, professionals, government officials, and thought leaders to provide listeners with the pulse of the reverse mortgage industry, and all of the business and regulatory realities which affect it. Hosted by Chris Clow and produced by Elissa Branch.