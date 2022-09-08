RMF recognized by Great Place to Work again in 2022

Bloomfield, N.J.-based leading reverse mortgage lender Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC (RMF) announced this week that it had once again obtained a certification from Great Place to Work — an organization that has produced the annual FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For list for over 20 years — this time earning a certification as one of the year’s best workplaces in the financial services and insurance industries.

This is the first time RMF has been named to this particular list, ranked at number 9 on a list comprising a total of 50 companies.

David Peskin

“RMF is proud to be listed among the best employers in financial services and insurance,” said RMF President David Peskin in an accompanying statement. “At a time when many companies are concerned with workforce attrition, it’s more important than ever to invest in cultivating and maintaining a great employee experience. RMF is grateful for its dedicated employees who are the reason for RMF’s strong workplace culture. We celebrate and thank them for this recognition.”

One of the major reasons for the recognition in the current time comes from employee satisfaction and adjustment to many new realities of working brought about by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic according to Michael C. Bush, the CEO of Great Place to Work.

“These companies have adapted to the challenges of an ever-changing workplace by their commitment to inclusive, high-trust cultures where employees are treated as human beings first and foremost,” Bush said. “Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance.”

In August, RMF was recognized by the organization as a “Great Medium Workplace,” and was recognized in February with recognition from the organization due to its practices to reform the workplace in light of concerns brought about by the pandemic.

According to data compiled by Reverse Market Insight (RMI), RMF is the fifth-largest reverse mortgage lender in the country, logging 5,212 endorsements in the 12-month period ending in August, 2022. The company’s top state for originations is California, and so far in 2022 it maintains a total industry market share of 7.5%.