RMD Podcast

RMD Podcast #50: Reactions to NRMLA Annual from government leaders, industry professionals

In this special fiftieth episode of RMD, we feature interviews with several attendees of the NRMLA Annual Meeting and Expo recorded on-site during the event.

Listen to perspectives on the conference and the state of the industry from people including FHA Commissioner Julia Gordon, Ginnie Mae President Alanna McCargo and HUD Deputy Assistant Secretary for Housing Counseling David Berenbaum, as well as reverse mortgage originators and brokers sharing their thoughts on the programming content and networking opportunities!

The RMD Podcast speaks with reverse mortgage business leaders, professionals, government officials, and thought leaders to provide listeners with the pulse of the reverse mortgage industry, and all of the business and regulatory realities that affect it. Hosted by Chris Clow and produced by Elissa Branch.

RMD Podcast #49: Garrett Duffy, reverse mortgage originator at Norcom Mortgage 

This month, The RMD Podcast welcomes Garrett Duffy, a loan originator at Norcom Mortgage who found himself taking an unusual path into the reverse mortgage industry from an initial career in music. After charting his path, Duffy explores his perspective as a new reverse mortgage professional, sharing what he likes most about the business and […]

Nov 01, 2023

[Updated] FHA’s HECM loan limit rises above $1.1 million in 2024 

The federal loan limit for Home Equity Conversion Mortgages (HECMs) will rise above $1.1 million in 2024, the FHA announced on Tuesday.

Nov 28, 2023