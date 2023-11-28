RMD Podcast #50: Reactions to NRMLA Annual from government leaders, industry professionals

In this special fiftieth episode of RMD, we feature interviews with several attendees of the NRMLA Annual Meeting and Expo recorded on-site during the event.

Listen to perspectives on the conference and the state of the industry from people including FHA Commissioner Julia Gordon, Ginnie Mae President Alanna McCargo and HUD Deputy Assistant Secretary for Housing Counseling David Berenbaum, as well as reverse mortgage originators and brokers sharing their thoughts on the programming content and networking opportunities!

The RMD Podcast speaks with reverse mortgage business leaders, professionals, government officials, and thought leaders to provide listeners with the pulse of the reverse mortgage industry, and all of the business and regulatory realities that affect it. Hosted by Chris Clow and produced by Elissa Branch.