RMD Podcast #48: Eddie Herda, VP, creative director and brand strategy at loanDepotRMD Podcast #48:

This month, The RMD Podcast welcomes Eddie Herda, newly-appointed VP, creative director and brand strategy at loanDepot. Herda and RMD Editor Chris Clow discuss the realities of reverse mortgage marketing and the work he has done to bring the product and industry more attention from consumers and financial professionals.

Listen in about Herda’s work creating high-profile reverse mortgage advertising at major lenders, the challenges of circulating accurate reverse mortgage information when there are a lot of misconceptions and the value he personally finds in the product.

