HW Media
HW Media connects and informs decision makers across the housing economy. Professionals rely on HW Media for breaking news, reporting, and industry data and rankings. Moving the Housing Market Forward.
Brands
Subscribe
Events
Popular Links
RMD Podcast

RMD Podcast #48: Eddie Herda, VP, creative director and brand strategy at loanDepotRMD Podcast #48:

This month, The RMD Podcast welcomes Eddie Herda, newly-appointed VP, creative director and brand strategy at loanDepot. Herda and RMD Editor Chris Clow discuss the realities of reverse mortgage marketing and the work he has done to bring the product and industry more attention from consumers and financial professionals.

Listen in about Herda’s work creating high-profile reverse mortgage advertising at major lenders, the challenges of circulating accurate reverse mortgage information when there are a lot of misconceptions and the value he personally finds in the product.

The RMD Podcast speaks with reverse mortgage business leaders, professionals, government officials, and thought leaders to provide listeners with the pulse of the reverse mortgage industry, and all of the business and regulatory realities that affect it. Hosted by Chris Clow and produced by Elissa Branch.

Most Related Articles

rmdpodcastlogo_header-scaled
RMD Podcast #47: Alec Hanson, CMO at loanDepot HW+

With the lender aiming to make a bigger splash in reverse, this month’s RMD Podcast guest is loanDepot‘s Chief Marketing Officer Alec Hanson! Over the course of a wide-ranging discussion, Hanson and host Chris Clow discuss the realities of marketing the reverse mortgage product, the most effective methods for doing so, and what makes the […]

Aug 30, 2023 By

Latest Articles

cfpb_capstrat
CFPB report lists top 10 reverse mortgage lenders in 2022 HW+

In a newly-published annual report, the CFPB tabulates the top 10 reverse mortgage lenders that reported data under HMDA.

Sep 27, 2023 By