RMD Podcast

RMD Podcast #47: Alec Hanson, CMO at loanDepot

With the lender aiming to make a bigger splash in reverse, this month’s RMD Podcast guest is loanDepot‘s Chief Marketing Officer Alec Hanson! Over the course of a wide-ranging discussion, Hanson and host Chris Clow discuss the realities of marketing the reverse mortgage product, the most effective methods for doing so, and what makes the reverse mortgage category an attractive one for the company into 2024 and beyond.

The RMD Podcast speaks with reverse mortgage business leaders, professionals, government officials, and thought leaders to provide listeners with the pulse of the reverse mortgage industry, and all of the business and regulatory realities that affect it. Hosted by Chris Clow and produced by Elissa Branch.

