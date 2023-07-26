RMD Podcast #46: Lorraine Geraci, professional coach and reverse mortgage industry veteran

Reverse mortgage education continues to be a major industry priority, but why hasn’t the needle moved more over the past few years? This is one question that is raised on the latest episode featuring Lorraine Geraci, a professional coach and longtime reverse mortgage industry trainer and educator.

In the discussion featured on this edition of The RMD Podcast, she describes how she got into the reverse mortgage business, current educational hurdles and the recent consolidation of the industry.

The RMD Podcast speaks with reverse mortgage business leaders, professionals, government officials, and thought leaders to provide listeners with the pulse of the reverse mortgage industry, and all of the business and regulatory realities which affect it. Hosted by Chris Clow and produced by Elissa Branch.