RMD Podcast #45: Kristin Broadley, chief innovation officer at QC AllyRMD Podcast #45:

The reverse mortgage industry has to deal with several similar business realities as the forward side — including quality control and risk management — but also comes with its own unique realities. These are some of the observations of Kristin Broadley, who recently attended a reverse mortgage industry conference on behalf of her company QC Ally.

Having spent 20 years at forward leader Rocket Mortgage, we speak to Kristin about the similarities and differences in risk assessment for forward and reverse mortgages, as well as some of the ways the industry could find a new path forward in the mortgage ecosystem.

The RMD Podcast speaks with reverse mortgage business leaders, professionals, government officials, and thought leaders to provide listeners with the pulse of the reverse mortgage industry, and all of the business and regulatory realities which affect it. Hosted by Chris Clow and produced by Elissa Branch.

