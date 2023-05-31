HW Media
RMD Podcast #44: Tom Evans, EVP of reverse marketing & technology at Fairway Independent Mortgage

How far behind is the reverse mortgage industry when it comes to incorporating new technological processes into the space? To find out, this episode of The RMD Podcast sits down with Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp.‘s VP of Reverse Marketing and Technology Tom Evans!

A longtime industry veteran, Evans has been working diligently to identify ways that the industry and his company can improve the incorporation of technology into the reverse space, but it could also be a daunting challenge. Listen as we explore all the dynamics this issue brings to the table in an engaging discussion.

The RMD Podcast speaks with reverse mortgage business leaders, professionals, government officials, and thought leaders to provide listeners with the pulse of the reverse mortgage industry, and all of the business and regulatory realities which affect it. Hosted by Chris Clow and produced by Elissa Branch.

