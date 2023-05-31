RMD Podcast #44: Tom Evans, EVP of reverse marketing & technology at Fairway Independent Mortgage

How far behind is the reverse mortgage industry when it comes to incorporating new technological processes into the space? To find out, this episode of The RMD Podcast sits down with Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp.‘s VP of Reverse Marketing and Technology Tom Evans!

A longtime industry veteran, Evans has been working diligently to identify ways that the industry and his company can improve the incorporation of technology into the reverse space, but it could also be a daunting challenge. Listen as we explore all the dynamics this issue brings to the table in an engaging discussion.

