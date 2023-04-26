HW Media
HW Media connects and informs decision makers across the housing economy. Professionals rely on HW Media for breaking news, reporting, and industry data and rankings. Moving the Housing Market Forward.
Brands
Subscribe
Events
Popular Links
RMD Podcast

RMD Podcast #43: Jason Parker, CFP® on the convergence of financial planning and reverse mortgages

In this episode of The RMD Podcast, Editor Chris Clow is joined by Jason Parker, a Certified Financial Planner and reverse mortgage loan originator, to discuss his path from planner to reverse mortgage professional and how his previous experience informs working with senior clients seeking to convert their home’s equity. We also discuss the hurdles facing greater collaborations between planners and originators, how we grow the business beyond the current operating environment, and more!

The RMD Podcast speaks with reverse mortgage business leaders, professionals, government officials, and thought leaders to provide listeners with the pulse of the reverse mortgage industry, and all of the business and regulatory realities which affect it. Hosted by Chris Clow and produced by Elissa Branch.

Most Related Articles

rmdpodcastlogo_header-scaled
The RMD Podcast #42: loanDepot’s Lisa Moriello on her career path and growing reverse mortgages in a tough market HW+

In this episode of The RMD Podcast, Editor Chris Clow welcomes loanDepot‘s National Retail Reverse Sales Manager Lisa Moriello to discuss how she found and learned to love the reverse mortgage industry, what originators should most keep in mind about growing the business during a tough time and perspectives she has on growth that aren’t […]

Mar 29, 2023 By

Latest Articles

stress_unsplash
Retirement savings confidence drops sharply for workers, retirees HW+

Retirement confidence dropped sharply over the past year due to persistent inflation and diminished savings for workers and retirees.

Apr 27, 2023 By