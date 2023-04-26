RMD Podcast #43: Jason Parker, CFP® on the convergence of financial planning and reverse mortgages

In this episode of The RMD Podcast, Editor Chris Clow is joined by Jason Parker, a Certified Financial Planner and reverse mortgage loan originator, to discuss his path from planner to reverse mortgage professional and how his previous experience informs working with senior clients seeking to convert their home’s equity. We also discuss the hurdles facing greater collaborations between planners and originators, how we grow the business beyond the current operating environment, and more!

The RMD Podcast speaks with reverse mortgage business leaders, professionals, government officials, and thought leaders to provide listeners with the pulse of the reverse mortgage industry, and all of the business and regulatory realities which affect it. Hosted by Chris Clow and produced by Elissa Branch.