QuantumReverse LOS can now integrate with Reverse Focus CRM

Reverse mortgage loan origination system QuantumReverse has announced that it has collaborated for what is described as a “one-click integration” with the Sales Engine customer relationship management (CRM) software offered by Reverse Focus, Inc.

“One source of frustration for customers of technology companies is that such companies always blame the other system,” said Thomas Martignoni, founder and CEO of QuantumReverse. “The tech support rep will tell you that it isn’t our problem, but XYZ’s issue, while XYZ returns the blame. With the one-click integration between Reverse Focus and QuantumReverse, the interaction […] becomes hassle-free.”

Reverse Focus claims that the collaboration between the two software platforms will prove to be a “time-saver” for reverse mortgage industry professionals, particularly those already regularly using Sales Engine and who “want the benefit of time-saving single entry and push of loan data into QuantumReverse,” the company said.

Individual brokers and lender originators will now have the option to connect QuantumReverse and Sales Engine with a click of the mouse, and the connection will automatically facilitate the synchronization of users and the assignment of loans to the right originator in each system, the announcement says.

“In addition, Quantum milestones can be matched to trigger status changes in Sales Engine,” Reverse Focus said in an accompanying statement. “Also, any changes of key data points in Quantum such as home value, mortgage payoff, and others are reflected in Reverse Focus’ Sales Engine CRM.”

LOS integration was a requested feature for existing Sales Engine customers, according to Reverse Focus co-founder Shannon Hicks.

“QuantumReverse’s technology has made integrating with a reverse mortgage origination platform a seamless process,” Hicks said in a statement. “Many of our customers were asking to fully integrate their origination system with Sales Engine-CRM, and now that is possible.”

Martignoni announced the QuantumReverse venture in 2018, coming off of serving as the founder and CEO of ReverseVision. In mid-2020, the company was awarded a patent for its software’s handling of Financial Assessment (FA) requirements for Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) loans in its system.