Programming Note: RMD Memorial Day weekend schedule

RMD and HW Media will be closed on Monday, May 29 in observance of Memorial Day

Thank you once again to Reverse Mortgage Daily’s dedicated base of readers for your continued support!

As a reminder, RMD will be closed on Monday, May 29 in observance of Memorial Day. Our normal posting schedule and daily email will resume on the morning of Tuesday, May 30.

We hope everyone enjoys the long holiday weekend, and takes a moment to reflect on the sacrifices of those members of the U.S. Armed Forces who gave their lives to protect and defend our freedom.

In that spirit we leave you for the holiday weekend, but we’ll be back to greet you with more coverage of the reverse mortgage industry next week.

