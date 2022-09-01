HW Media
Programming Note: Labor Day at RMD

Thank you once again to Reverse Mortgage Daily’s dedicated base of readers for your continued support!

As a reminder, RMD will be closed on Monday, September 5 in observance of Labor Day. Our normal posting schedule and daily email will resume on the morning of Tuesday, September 6.

We hope everyone enjoys the long holiday weekend, and enjoys a well-deserved respite on the day we honor the duty of work. In that spirit we leave you for the holiday weekend, but we’ll be back to greet you with more coverage of the reverse mortgage industry next week.

Stay safe, and have a great long weekend!

