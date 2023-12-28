HW Media
Programming note: Happy New Year from RMD

As the year winds down in its final days, the team here at HW Media and Reverse Mortgage Daily wants to express wishes for a very Happy New Year to all of our valued readers!

In observance of the New Year’s Day holiday, RMD and HW Media will be closed on Monday, Jan. 1, with posting resuming on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

We hope that you, your friends and loved ones have a great time ringing in 2024. Thank you all for staying engaged with RMD throughout 2023, and be sure to stay with us as we continue to cover all the major reverse mortgage industry news to come in a brand new year!

