Programming Note: Happy Independence Day from RMD

Thank you once again to Reverse Mortgage Daily’s dedicated base of readers for your continued support!

As a reminder, RMD and HW Media will be closed on Tuesday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day. Our normal posting schedule and daily email will resume on the morning of Wednesday, July 5.

We hope everyone enjoys the holiday, and has a great time celebrating the birthday of the United States of America, when a group of colonists united to take control of their own destiny as a new, independent and sovereign nation.

In that spirit we leave you for the holiday, but we’ll be back to greet you with more coverage of the reverse mortgage industry later in the week.

Reverse mortgage trainers offer informational resources for industry professionals

Three reverse mortgage industry trainers offer informational resources for the industry to call upon, including servicing and designation programs.

Commentary: Why HECM Saver should be revived

In a new commentary, a group of industry professionals advocates for the return of the discontinued HECM Saver program.

