HW Media
HW Media connects and informs decision makers across the housing economy. Professionals rely on HW Media for breaking news, reporting, and industry data and rankings. Moving the Housing Market Forward.
Brands
Subscribe
Events
Popular Links
LendersPeople

PRMG appoints Ellen Skaggs to lead reverse mortgage division

Skaggs, a 38-year veteran of the mortgage business, has spent the past 16 years focused on reverse mortgages

Paramount Residential Mortgage Group, Inc. (PRMG) announced this week that it has appointed reverse mortgage industry veteran Ellen Skaggs as its new division manager for the Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) business.

Skaggs, a 38-year veteran of the mortgage industry, has spent the last 16 years focused exclusively on reverse mortgages, with the past eight years leading the reverse mortgage efforts at New American Funding.

Ellen Skaggs, HECM divisional manager at PRMG.
Ellen Skaggs

With the appointment of Skaggs, PRMG is well-positioned to expand its reverse mortgage business, Chris Sorensen, SVP and director of national retail production at PRMG, said.

“With Ellen at the helm of our HECM division, PRMG is well-positioned to help seniors unlock the full potential of their home equity,” Sorenson said in a statement. “We understand the unique financial needs and challenges that seniors face, and we are dedicated to providing them with customized solutions that meet their specific goals and priorities.”

Skaggs also brings to the role an expertise in other mortgage product categories, including Federal Housing Administration (FHA) and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) financing, as well as conventional loans for purchase and refinance transactions. She has closed an estimated 4,500 loans in the mortgage banking industry over the course of her career.

“I am a firm believer in excellent customer service and competitive pricing. Today, I focus on helping seniors fund their retirement using a reverse mortgage,” Skaggs said. “As past chairwoman of the Orange County chapter of the National Aging in Place Council (NAIPC), my passion is educating the public about the benefits of reverse mortgages and what they can accomplish.”

According to HECM endorsement data compiled by Reverse Market Insight (RMI), PRMG is ranked No. 45 on the list of the top 100 reverse lenders in the country. It produced 96 endorsements in 2022, with 15 produced so far in 2023. Like many other industry lenders, its top-producing state for reverse mortgage business is California.

Most Related Articles

wallst_unsplash
FOA rolls out new reporting segments focused on retirement solutions HW+

FAR and AAG parent company Finance of America announced new financial reporting segments to clarify the focus on retirement solutions.

May 02, 2023 By

Latest Articles

hudbuilding_hudofficial
FHA implements index rate shift, updates HECM model documents HW+

The FHA has implemented the shift away from the LIBOR index while also publishing new model HECM note documents.

May 02, 2023 By