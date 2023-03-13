NRMLA announces its event plans for 2023

The National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association (NRMLA) announced last week its plans for in-person reverse mortgage conferences, which include a return to a previous location for its annual meeting and a different approach to regional conferences.

The 2023 NRMLA Annual Meeting and Expo is scheduled to take place October 23-25 in Nashville, according to a member alert. The specific venue has not yet been announced.

The Annual Meeting will be preceded this summer by a series of shorter, one-day regional events scheduled in Irvine, California and Austin, Texas. Dates and venues for those events have not yet been announced.

Over the past several years, NRMLA has opted to hold two-day regional conferences on the West and East coasts, most recently in Irvine and then later in Baltimore.

Events in 2020 and 2021 were restricted to virtual platforms due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2019 Annual Meeting was held in Nashville at the Omni Hotel, and was the final in-person conference held by the association until the May 2022 Western Regional Meeting held in Irvine.

NRMLA did not return a request for comment prior to this article’s publication.