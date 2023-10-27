HW Media
HW Media connects and informs decision makers across the housing economy. Professionals rely on HW Media for breaking news, reporting, and industry data and rankings. Moving the Housing Market Forward.
Brands
Subscribe
Events
Popular Links
CounselingFHA

HUD proposes expanded counseling delivery options to Federal Register

The new proposal would broaden the ways that counseling sessions can be performed

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) this week published a proposal to the Federal Register that would broaden the ways in which counseling services can be performed, which includes virtual meeting tools in addition to in-person sessions.

Stakeholders have until Dec. 26 to submit comments on the proposal, which they can do through a dedicated portal on the Federal Register website.

“This proposed rule would update HUD’s regulations that require participating agencies to provide in-person counseling to clients that prefer this format to reflect advances in technology, align with client engagement preferences, and preserve consumer protections,” the proposal reads.

The proposal would also amend HUD regulations to allow housing counseling agencies “to use alternative communication methods, including virtual meeting tools, in lieu of providing in-person services.”

For any participating agencies that expressly choose not to provide in-person services, they must refer clients to local providers “that provide such services, when requested,” the proposal reads.

The proposal comes as more people opt for alternatives to in-person counseling services, HUD said in its proposal.

“Consumer preference has shifted toward alternative, virtual methods of service delivery as clients often view in-person delivery as inconvenient and more burdensome when considering costs like childcare and transportation necessary to attend,” the proposal said.

In a recent HUD-conducted study, nearly two-thirds of participants opted for online education and telephonic counseling over in-person sessions, the department said.

“Even when clients express a preference for in-person services, they initiate those services at a lower rate than do people who prefer and subsequently take up remote services,” the proposal explained. “Increasing virtual methods of delivery can increase accessibility for those who have difficulty accessing in-person services due to linguistic, physical, or other logistical barriers.

Most Related Articles

hudbuilding_hudofficial
FHA proposes seller credit for the HECM for Purchase program 

FHA announced the proposed policy this week, available to view in the Federal Register. Reverse mortgage professionals lauded the move.

Oct 25, 2023 By

Latest Articles

mccargo_nrmlaspeech
Ginnie Mae president offers commitment to reverse mortgage securities program 

Alanna McCargo described some of the challenges facing the HMBS program, and HUD’s wider commitment to the reverse mortgage space.

Oct 27, 2023 By