HUD announces $40M investment to support seniors for aging in place

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) recently issued a new $40 million Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) designed to “expand the supply of service coordinators who support seniors and persons with disabilities” living in affordable multifamily homes.

The Service Coordinator in Multifamily Housing (SCMF) program offers the NOFO. Through it, the Department will provide approximately 160 grants which will “pay salaries and associated benefits for these social service professionals,” HUD explained.

The NOFO will also help support a key priority for many seniors: being able to remain in their own homes as they age.

“Service coordinators help residents identify and access supportive services that will enable them to continue living independently in the community and age in place,” according to the announcement posted on Grants.gov.

These coordinators can play a distinct part in connecting seniors with resources they may need in later life, HUD said.

“Service coordinators play a critical role in connecting residents and their families with resources that enable them to thrive in their communities and age in place,” HUD said in an announcement. “These resources include access to financial management assistance, opportunities for social connections and health and well-being programs.”

The NOFO is an example of HUD’s support for the aging population, according to HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge.

“It’s crucial that HUD not only provides funds to support our seniors, but the resources to ensure that these funds are implemented,” Fudge said in a statement. “Our service coordinators play such an important role in bringing supportive services so seniors and those with disabilities can live with stability.”

Assistant Secretary for Housing and Federal Housing Administration (FHA) Commissioner Julia Gordon added that the NOFO will help to support more seniors seeking to maintain their lifestyle in later years.

“Linking disabled persons and seniors with supportive services promotes independence and dignity,” Gordon said.

The application for this NOFO will close on Mar. 11, 2024.