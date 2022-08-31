HW Media
HousingWire Daily: What does the resurgence in HELOCs mean for reverse mortgages?

On today’s episode, Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler talks with Chris Clow, editor of Reverse Mortgage Daily, about HUD actions to help seniors age in place, the resurgence of HELOCs, and how Biden’s student loan forgiveness affects senior borrowers.

Articles related to this episode:

HousingWire Daily examines the most compelling articles reported across HW Media. Each afternoon, we provide our listeners with a deeper look into the stories coming across our newsrooms that are helping Move Markets Forward. Hosted and produced by the HW Media team.

