HighTechLending President Don Currie has died

Don Currie, who served as president and co-owner of leading reverse mortgage lender HighTechLending since 2007, died on Thursday, March 2, according to a company representative.

Currie, who co-founded HighTechLending with Erika Macias, had a career in the mortgage business that spanned more than 40 years.

Don Currie

“On behalf of the HighTechLending Family, we wanted to extend our heartfelt sorrow at the unexpected passing of Don Currie, President of HighTechLending, devoted husband to Vena and adoring father of Grace Currie,” according to a statement released by the company.

The company said it will continue to operate based on the vision Currie laid out during his tenure.

“[T]he corporate vision is continuing to expand its national reverse footprint with confidence and integrity and always maintaining the perfect branch platform thanks to its exceptional staff, efficient operations, and commitment to seniors,” the company said. “HighTechLending, Inc. will continue to stand strong in [Currie’s] vision of success.”

As the president of a leading reverse mortgage industry lender, Currie shared his perspectives on the business with RMD on multiple occasions. Most recently, Currie joined other industry leaders to offer thoughts on how the business will perform in 2023.

“I’ve been doing this for 40 years,” Currie said in December. “I’ve been to the height and I’ve been to the bottom, and it’s always been cyclical. Right now, I feel that we are at the bottom of the trough. We might stay down here for a period of time, but we will be coming out. And when you come out, if you want to be a player and grab market share, you have to be diversified with a low cost-to-produce, and you have to be well capitalized.”

Currie attended California State University of Northridge and graduated in 1986. He was the past president and board member of California Association of Mortgage Professionals Orange County (CAMP-OC), and was an active member of the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association (NRMLA).

RMD extends condolences to Mr. Currie’s friends and family during this time.