HW Media
HW Media connects and informs decision makers across the housing economy. Professionals rely on HW Media for breaking news, reporting, and industry data and rankings. Moving the Housing Market Forward.
Brands
Subscribe
Events
Popular Links
EventGNMANRMLA

Ginnie Mae president to speak at NRMLA Annual

She'll join FHA Commissioner Julia Gordon in Nashville next month

Alanna McCargo, President of Ginnie Mae, has been added to the lineup of speakers scheduled to appear at next month’s National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association (NRMLA) Annual Meeting and Expo taking place in Nashville, Tennessee.

Alanna McCargo, president of the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).
Alanna McCargo

According to NRMLA, McCargo’s remarks will focus on how Ginnie Mae aims to support the housing agenda of the Biden administration, the company’s commitment to the Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM)-backed Securities (HMBS) program, and the HMBS liquidity challenges that continue to impact the reverse mortgage business.

McCargo joins a lineup that will also include Federal Housing Administration (FHA) Commissioner Julia Gordon, who spoke at the event in 2022 in Atlanta.

Ginnie Mae’s important role in the reverse mortgage ecosystem has been amplified over the past year due to the late 2022 bankruptcy of leading lender and HMBS issuer Reverse Mortgage Funding (RMF). After RMF filed for bankruptcy, Ginnie Mae assumed control of its sizable HMBS portfolio.

At the time the portfolio was assumed, McCargo assured borrowers that their payments would not be impacted by the transition.

In a recent analysis, New View Advisors assessed the size of the RMF portfolio relative to the total HMBS market, which it said accounts for roughly 35% of all outstanding HMBS.

The size and complexity of the portfolio has been an issue for Ginnie Mae. Assuming the RMF portfolio, the GSE later said, necessitated additional staffing and operations resources in order to more effectively manage the portfolio.

Most Related Articles

nashvillenight_unsplashv1
FHA Commissioner to kick off NRMLA Annual Meeting in Nashville HW+

The FHA Commissioner will kick off the national conference hosted by NRMLA in Nashville in October, returning for a second straight year.

Sep 13, 2023 By

Latest Articles

condensermic_unsplash
Reverse mortgages allow seniors to see the fruits of their labor, Longbridge CEO says HW+

On an HW Media podcast, Chris Mayer offers thoughts on some of the ways seniors can make the most of a reverse mortgage.

Sep 15, 2023 By