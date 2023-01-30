Flynne moves to Mutual of Omaha reverse servicing division

Reverse mortgage servicing professional Leslie Flynne has transitioned to the role as SVP of the reverse mortgage servicing division at Mutual of Omaha Mortgage. The move was announced by the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association (NRMLA) in an email to its members.

Flynne’s most recent role was as director of reverse mortgage servicing at PHH Mortgage Corporation, the parent entity of Liberty Reverse Mortgage. Flynn made the move when Ocwen Financial and PHH acquired Reverse Mortgage Solutions (RMS) in mid-2021.

Prior to joining RMS in 2011, Flynne served as a financial and operational director for Washington Mutual, which was formerly Bank United.

Flynne is a regular attendee at NRMLA events and regularly shares her servicing expertise with attendees on panels or offers insight to the association on matters related to servicing policy.

She has recently advocated for more reverse mortgage originators to make borrowers aware of the Homeowners Assistance Fund (HAF), which was put in place by the federal government in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I just want to tell you that [the HAF] is an absolute godsend to people who have run out of money and cannot pay their taxes and insurance,” Flynne said at a 2022 NRMLA meeting. “It’s a gift from the U.S. government. All they have to do is apply, but unfortunately, we can’t get borrowers to apply. It’s unbelievable, but what we need you to do [is get your affected borrowers to apply].”

Mutual of Omaha recently announced that it added more than a dozen employees to its ranks from former industry leader Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC (RMF), including a wholesale leader, a partner support leader, and several account executives.

“At Mutual of Omaha Mortgage, we believe strongly in the reverse mortgage product and the solutions it provides, so we are investing for the future,” Alex Pistone, reverse mortgage president at Mutual of Omaha Mortgage, said.

According to Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) data compiled by Reverse Market Insight (RMI), Mutual of Omaha Mortgage surpassed three competitors to become the second-largest retail reverse mortgage lender in the country for the 2022 calendar year, recording 5,776 retail endorsements during that period.