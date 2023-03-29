FHA names Sarah Edelman deputy assistant secretary of single family housing

The Federal Housing Administration (FHA) has appointed Sarah Edelman as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Office of Single Family Housing, according to an announcement this week. In this role, Edelman will develop and execute the policy agenda for the U.S. government mortgage insurance program with a portfolio estimated at $1.2 trillion.

Sarah Edelman

Edelman was appointed after Julienne Joseph, who formerly held this role, took the role of senior advisor for homeownership in the office of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia Fudge in January.

The role’s responsibilities include managing all aspects of FHA’s single-family housing operations, including origination and servicing policy, technology strategy, quality control and lender enforcement, as well as institutional risk management across the forward mortgage and Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) programs.

Edelman previously served as a research fellow in the office of Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and as a policy analyst and director of housing policy at the Center for American Progress. Her most recent role was senior director of environmental and social impact at Fannie Mae.

“Sarah brings with her a wealth of housing and public policy experience and a history of service and community engagement,” said FHA Commissioner Julia Gordon in a social media post. “With this solid background and a commitment to serving those who need the FHA program most, I know Sarah will be an exceptional addition to the single family team, housing, and HUD.”

Edelman is a graduate of George Washington University and earned a Master’s degree from the University of Maryland’s School of Public Policy.