CBS News: Reverse mortgages may help seniors get cash for the holidays

With the holiday season upon us at a time of economic uncertainty, seniors may be more concerned than normal about how to fund their holiday excursions, especially if they’re living on a fixed income. One potential path for funding the holidays could be through obtaining a reverse mortgage, according to finance columnist Aly Yale at CBS News.

Citing a National Retail Federation statistic, which estimates an average 2022 holiday spend of over $800 for the average American, Yale lists five recommendations to shore up some cash — including a reverse mortgage for older homeowners.

“This is another option for homeowners — at least those 55 and older,” Yale said. “If you fall into this category, you might think about a reverse mortgage. These work much like traditional mortgages, only in reverse. Instead of you paying the lender, they pay you with the equity you have in your home.”

With disbursements available in the form of a lump sum, monthly payments or a line of credit, additional liquidity is the name of the game for reverse mortgage products.

“You won’t need to repay your reverse mortgage until you move out of the home, sell it or pass away,” Yale wrote. “Just note: It could mean leaving less to your heirs, so talk to a financial professional before moving forward.”

Another consideration, which was not mentioned in the column, is turn times. The actual timeline between the first reverse mortgage conversation and the loan closing may be too long to help during the holiday season specifically, but lenders may have their own approaches to expediting the process.

That does not mean that the requirements or obligations can be skirted, however. A counseling session is required, and a financial assessment and property appraisal will need to be performed as well.

Other potential sources of additional holiday cash can include paid online survey programs, personal loans, cash-out life insurance or a cash-out refinance, according to the columnist.

Read the column at CBS News.

Borrowers considering a reverse mortgage can find more information the requirements at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)’s dedicated reverse mortgage information website.