AAG partners with mobility product provider to promote aging in place

Leading reverse mortgage industry lender American Advisors Group (AAG) announced this week a new partnership with EZ-ACCESS, a division of Homecare Products Inc. which provides certain mobility and accessibility products for residential and commercial buildings. The new accord will allow customers seeking those accessibility solutions to connect with AAG to discuss home equity tapping options, and how they can facilitate home modification goals.

Scott Slifer

“AAG is excited to partner with a company that provides durable, safe and convenient mobility products for seniors across the country. It’s a partnership that naturally embodies our core values of being caring, driven and ethical,” said Scott Slifer, AAG chief administrative officer in a statement. “In 2022, the industry can expect AAG to bring more companies into our family of partners who align with our company mission and provide [holistic] solutions to seniors both financially and in the home.”

For EZ-ACCESS, the partnership helps provide a new opportunity for certain seniors to potentially fulfill goals they may have to make the homes they currently live in more accessible as they aim to age in place, according to company CEO and co-owner Don Everard.

“EZ-ACCESS is driven by our mission to enrich lives by providing access to life beyond barriers,” Everard said. “Our environment simply isn’t flat, and this is challenging for anyone with limited mobility and especially those who rely on a mobility device to get around. By partnering with AAG, we are excited to bring our customers a trusted option to help them get the accessibility solutions they need for a fulfilling life.”

The mechanics of the partnership include the ability for EZ-ACCESS salespeople to directly connect clients of qualifying age for a reverse mortgage directly with AAG loan officers in their area. These LOs can contextualize the home modification goal as part of their own sales conversations, and AAG will also provide educational content about its products and participate in industry-related events.

AAG has been seeking additional aging-in-place partnerships for some time. Late last year, the company announced a partnership with VGM Live at Home, a nationwide, collaborative membership community with services for independently owned and certified accessible home modification providers and contractors. Since then, AAG has added several new home modification partnerships including with a manufacturer of bathing products called BestBath, which fashions products designed for people of all abilities.

The company has also added partnerships with accessibility and mobility services provider Next Day Access and in-home senior care provider Senior Helpers, further carving a niche in connecting reverse mortgages to these kinds of critical care services seniors need in order to age in place with additional longevity.